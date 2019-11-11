The Billings Gazette is committed to promoting volunteerism as a way to build a caring community for all citizens. This listing includes opportunities registered with the United Way Volunteer Center.
HRDC District 7
Call Annie at 206-2710.
Prepare taxes free of charge as part of the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) programs.
The Salvation Army—Billings
Call Lt. Colin at 281-7432.
Volunteer Red Kettle Bell Ringers needed until Dec. 24!
For information about other opportunities or how to have your volunteer opportunities listed in this column, call 406-272-8511, or go to YouCanVolunteer.org.