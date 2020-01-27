The Billings Gazette is committed to promoting volunteerism as a way to build a caring community for all citizens. This listing includes opportunities registered with the United Way Volunteer Center.
Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming
Call Holly at 252-0488.
Help empower young girls by becoming a Girl Scouts leader, co-leader or volunteer.
St. Vincent Foster Grandparent Program
Call Barb at 237-3485.
If you are 55+, want to earn a small stipend, and like working with children in a classroom, become a Senior Corps volunteer with FGP.
For information about other opportunities or how to have your volunteer opportunities listed in this column, call 406-272-8511, or go to YouCanVolunteer.org.