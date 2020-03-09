Volunteer
The Billings Gazette is committed to promoting volunteerism as a way to build a caring community for all citizens. This listing includes opportunities registered with the United Way Volunteer Center.

Billings Public Library

Call Jennifer at 657-8258.

We are looking for Computer Coaches to help individuals with basic computer questions and Library Docents to lead tours of our library.

Highland Elementary & McKinley Elementary

Call Morgan at 247-3276.

Have fun walking students to school in the morning as a Walking School Bus volunteer!

For information about other opportunities or how to have your volunteer opportunities listed in this column, call 406-272-8511, or go to YouCanVolunteer.org.

