The Billings Gazette is committed to promoting volunteerism as a way to build a caring community for all citizens. This listing includes opportunities registered with the United Way Volunteer Center.
Billings Public Library
Call Jennifer at 657-8258.
You have free articles remaining.
We are looking for Computer Coaches to help individuals with basic computer questions and Library Docents to lead tours of our library.
Highland Elementary & McKinley Elementary
Call Morgan at 247-3276.
Have fun walking students to school in the morning as a Walking School Bus volunteer!
For information about other opportunities or how to have your volunteer opportunities listed in this column, call 406-272-8511, or go to YouCanVolunteer.org.