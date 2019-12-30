The Billings Gazette is committed to promoting volunteerism as a way to build a caring community for all citizens. This listing includes opportunities registered with the United Way Volunteer Center.
HRDC District 7
Call Annie at 206-2710.
Prepare taxes free of charge as part of the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) or Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) programs.
Vitalant (formerly United Blood Services)
Call Janis at 869-3048.
Volunteer Drivers pick up and deliver blood products to hospitals and collections centers in Montana and Wyoming.
For information about other opportunities or how to have your volunteer opportunities listed in this column, call 406-272-8511, or go to YouCanVolunteer.org.