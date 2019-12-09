{{featured_button_text}}

The Billings Gazette is committed to promoting volunteerism as a way to build a caring community for all citizens. This listing includes opportunities registered with the United Way Volunteer Center.

AWARE Early Childhood Services

Call Katelynn at 970-690-4977.

On Dec. 12, gather with AWARE families and make crafts that will be given as gifts.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Explorers Academy

Call Megan at 869-1220.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Help with set up and clean up, and help serve Explorers Academy families at our Dec. 12 holiday dinner celebration.

For information about other opportunities or how to have your volunteer opportunities listed in this column, call 406-272-8511, or go to YouCanVolunteer.org.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0