{{featured_button_text}}

The Billings Gazette is committed to promoting volunteerism as a way to build a caring community for all citizens. This listing includes opportunities registered with the United Way Volunteer Center.

Eagle Mount Billings

Call Cinda at 969-2949.

We are looking for volunteers to help with our adaptive ski program starting January 2020.

Yellowstone Art Museum

Call Laura at 256-6804, ext. 222.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Come volunteer for the opening night of Yellowstone Art Museum Art Auction 52 on Jan. 24, 2020.

For information about other opportunities or how to have your volunteer opportunities listed in this column, call 406-272-8511, or go to YouCanVolunteer.org.

0
0
0
0
0