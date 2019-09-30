The Billings Gazette is committed to promoting volunteerism as a way to build a caring community for all citizens. This listing includes opportunities registered with the United Way Volunteer Center.
Global Village
Call Janese at 259-3024.
Support people in developing countries by volunteering at Global Village’s Fair Trade store!
YWCA Billings
Call Ashlee at 252-6303.
On-call Sexual Assault Advocates provide support to survivors of sexual violence during the forensic examination.
For information about other opportunities or how to have your volunteer opportunities listed in this column, call 406-272-8511, or go to YouCanVolunteer.org.