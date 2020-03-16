Volunteer
The Billings Gazette is committed to promoting volunteerism as a way to build a caring community for all citizens. This listing includes opportunities registered with the United Way Volunteer Center.

American Red Cross of Montana

Call Gini at 493-8778.

Working from home, Duty Offers are the link between home fire first responders and American Red Cross assistance.

YWCA Billings

Call Rian at 252-6303, ext.113.

Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) Advocates offer sexual assault victims comfort and support during their hospital examination.

For information about other opportunities or how to have your volunteer opportunities listed in this column, call 406-272-8511, or go to YouCanVolunteer.org.

