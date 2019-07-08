{{featured_button_text}}

The Billings Gazette is committed to promoting volunteerism as a way to build a caring community for all citizens. This listing includes opportunities registered with the United Way Volunteer Center.

St. John’s United

Call Carissa at 655-7727.

Hospitality Host volunteers are needed in Transitional Care to bring snacks and drinks to rehab patients in the early afternoons.

Yellowstone Art Museum

Call Laura at 256-6804.

Come volunteer for Summerfair 41 (July 12-14) with the Yellowstone Art Museum!

For information about other opportunities or how to have your volunteer opportunities listed in this column, call 406-272-8511, or go to YouCanVolunteer.org.

