The Billings Gazette is committed to promoting volunteerism as a way to build a caring community for all citizens. This listing includes opportunities registered with the United Way Volunteer Center.
St. John’s United
Call Carissa at 655-7727.
Hospitality Host volunteers are needed in Transitional Care to bring snacks and drinks to rehab patients in the early afternoons.
Yellowstone Art Museum
Call Laura at 256-6804.
Come volunteer for Summerfair 41 (July 12-14) with the Yellowstone Art Museum!
For information about other opportunities or how to have your volunteer opportunities listed in this column, call 406-272-8511, or go to YouCanVolunteer.org.