The Billings Gazette is committed to promoting volunteerism as a way to build a caring community for all citizens. This listing includes opportunities registered with the United Way Volunteer Center.

Dress for Success Billings

Call Briana at 256-7304.

Computer Lab Volunteer – Assist women in our computer lab with resume writing and job searching.

Highland Elementary & McKinley Elementary

Call Morgan at 247-3276.

Walking School Bus Route Leaders are needed to help students safely walk between home & school.

For information about other opportunities or how to have your volunteer opportunities listed in this column, call 406-272-8511, or go to YouCanVolunteer.org.

