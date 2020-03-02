The Billings Gazette is committed to promoting volunteerism as a way to build a caring community for all citizens. This listing includes opportunities registered with the United Way Volunteer Center.

Billings Family YMCA

Call Melissa at 294-1623.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We are in need of energetic volunteers to help students in our After School program.

St. John’s United

Call Carissa at 655-7727.

Become a Common Grounds Volunteer Barista! We will teach you how to make fancy coffee drinks that will be served to St. John’s United residents and staff.

For information about other opportunities or how to have your volunteer opportunities listed in this column, call 406-272-8511, or go to YouCanVolunteer.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0