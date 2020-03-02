Volunteer
The Billings Gazette is committed to promoting volunteerism as a way to build a caring community for all citizens. This listing includes opportunities registered with the United Way Volunteer Center.

Billings Family YMCA

Call Melissa at 294-1623.

We are in need of energetic volunteers to help students in our After School program.

St. John’s United

Call Carissa at 655-7727.

Become a Common Grounds Volunteer Barista! We will teach you how to make fancy coffee drinks that will be served to St. John’s United residents and staff.

For information about other opportunities or how to have your volunteer opportunities listed in this column, call 406-272-8511, or go to YouCanVolunteer.org.

