The Billings Gazette is committed to promoting volunteerism as a way to build a caring community for all citizens. This listing includes opportunities registered with the United Way Volunteer Center.

Montana Rescue Mission

Call Chris at 259-3800, ext. 111.

Volunteers are needed for food-prep, meal service, and dining room assistance every day.

Yellowstone Art Museum

Call Laura at 256-6804, ext. 222.

Come volunteer at the Oct. 26 Masquerade at the YAM!

For information about other opportunities or how to have your volunteer opportunities listed in this column, call 406-272-8511, or go to YouCanVolunteer.org.

