The Billings Gazette is committed to promoting volunteerism as a way to build a caring community for all citizens. This listing includes opportunities registered with the United Way Volunteer Center.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Yellowstone County
Call Kellie at 248-2229.
Help ignite the power and promise of youth in Yellowstone County! Become a mentor.
Yellowstone Art Museum
Call Laura at 256-6804, ext. 222.
Come volunteer for the opening night of Yellowstone Art Museum Art Auction 52 on Jan. 24!
For information about other opportunities or how to have your volunteer opportunities listed in this column, call 406-272-8511, or go to YouCanVolunteer.org.