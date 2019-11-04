The Billings Gazette is committed to promoting volunteerism as a way to build a caring community for all citizens. This listing includes opportunities registered with the United Way Volunteer Center.
CASA of Yellowstone County
Call Ben at 259-1233.
Be a Court Appointed Special Advocate for abused and neglected children in foster care. Call and reserve a spot at an Information Session on Nov. 12 or 25.
Vitalant (formerly United Blood Services)
Call 877-258-4825, ext. 2.
Donate blood on Nov. 27 (10 a.m.-6 p.m.) and Nov. 28 (7 a.m.-noon) and receive a baked good for your Thanksgiving meal.
For information about other opportunities or how to have your volunteer opportunities listed in this column, call 406-272-8511, or go to YouCanVolunteer.org.