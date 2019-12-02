The Billings Gazette is committed to promoting volunteerism as a way to build a caring community for all citizens. This listing includes opportunities registered with the United Way Volunteer Center.
Angela’s Piazza
Call Amy at 255-0611.
Help serve a Holiday meal on Dec. 11 during our annual dinner party to women and families who attend programs at Angela's Piazza.
Family Support Network
Call Nancy at 256-7783.
"Adopt" a family this holiday season. We provide you with a Wish List of items the family needs. Adopt a Family gifts are due by Dec. 13.
For information about other opportunities or how to have your volunteer opportunities listed in this column, call 406-272-8511, or go to YouCanVolunteer.org.