The Billings Gazette is committed to promoting volunteerism as a way to build a caring community for all citizens. This listing includes opportunities registered with the United Way Volunteer Center.

Adult Resource Alliance

Call Pam at 245-6177.

Buy a Christmas "Love Tree" gift for an older adult who is home-bound, widowed, living in a nursing home, or otherwise alone.

St. John’s United

Call Carissa at 655-7727.

Join us for Christmas Eve caroling at St. John’s: Dec. 24 from noon to 1 p.m.

For information about other opportunities or how to have your volunteer opportunities listed in this column, call 406-272-8511, or go to YouCanVolunteer.org.

