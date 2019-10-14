{{featured_button_text}}

The Billings Gazette is committed to promoting volunteerism as a way to build a caring community for all citizens. This listing includes opportunities registered with the United Way Volunteer Center.

Billings Clinic

Call Jennifer at 657-4200.

Patient Escort volunteers needed to transport patients throughout our downtown campus.

Dress for Success Billings

Call Briana at 256-7304.

Inventory Clerk – Help refresh inventory in our boutique to provide the best clothing to our clients.

For information about other opportunities or how to have your volunteer opportunities listed in this column, call 406-272-8511, or go to YouCanVolunteer.org.

