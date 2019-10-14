The Billings Gazette is committed to promoting volunteerism as a way to build a caring community for all citizens. This listing includes opportunities registered with the United Way Volunteer Center.
Billings Clinic
Call Jennifer at 657-4200.
Patient Escort volunteers needed to transport patients throughout our downtown campus.
Dress for Success Billings
Call Briana at 256-7304.
Inventory Clerk – Help refresh inventory in our boutique to provide the best clothing to our clients.
