The Billings Gazette is committed to promoting volunteerism as a way to build a caring community for all citizens. This listing includes opportunities registered with the United Way Volunteer Center.
Special Olympics Yellowstone Valley
Call Emily at 489-1905.
Help at our Oct. 19 Area Basketball Tournament!
St. John’s United
Call Carissa at 655-7727.
Volunteers needed at the St. John’s Fall Grounds Cleanup on from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 28.
For information about other opportunities or how to have your volunteer opportunities listed in this column, call 406-272-8511, or go to YouCanVolunteer.org.