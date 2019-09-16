{{featured_button_text}}

The Billings Gazette is committed to promoting volunteerism as a way to build a caring community for all citizens. This listing includes opportunities registered with the United Way Volunteer Center.

Special Olympics Yellowstone Valley

Call Emily at 489-1905.

Help at our Oct. 19 Area Basketball Tournament!

St. John’s United

Call Carissa at 655-7727.

Volunteers needed at the St. John’s Fall Grounds Cleanup on from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 28.

For information about other opportunities or how to have your volunteer opportunities listed in this column, call 406-272-8511, or go to YouCanVolunteer.org.

