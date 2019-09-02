The Billings Gazette is committed to promoting volunteerism as a way to build a caring community for all citizens. This listing includes opportunities registered with the United Way Volunteer Center.
CASA of Yellowstone County
Call Ben at 259-1233.
Be a Court Appointed Special Advocate for abused and neglected children in foster care. Call and reserve a spot at our Information Session on Sept. 10.
Highland Elementary & McKinley Elementary
Call Morgan at 247-3276.
Walking School Bus Route Leaders are needed to help students safely walk between home & school.
