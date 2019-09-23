{{featured_button_text}}

The Billings Gazette is committed to promoting volunteerism as a way to build a caring community for all citizens. This listing includes opportunities registered with the United Way Volunteer Center.

American Red Cross of Montana

Call Danielle at 208-258-0592.

Become a Duty Officer to help deploy volunteers to home fires from the comfort of your home.

United Way of Yellowstone County

Call Chris at 272-8511.

Be a Success Mentor! Work one-on-one with a student, helping that student develop consistent school attendance habits.

For information about other opportunities or how to have your volunteer opportunities listed in this column, call 406-272-8511, or go to YouCanVolunteer.org.

