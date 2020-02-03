The Billings Gazette is committed to promoting volunteerism as a way to build a caring community for all citizens. This listing includes opportunities registered with the United Way Volunteer Center.
CASA of Yellowstone County
Call Ben at 259-1233.
Be a Court Appointed Special Advocate for abused and neglected children in foster care. Call to RSVP for the Information Session on Feb. 5 at 10 a.m.
Special Olympics Yellowstone Valley
Call Emily at 489-1905.
Volunteer at Fireside Lanes or Sunset Bowl on Feb. 9 as part of our Billings Bowling Championship!
For information about other opportunities or how to have your volunteer opportunities listed in this column, call 406-272-8511, or go to YouCanVolunteer.org.