The Billings Gazette is committed to promoting volunteerism as a way to build a caring community for all citizens. This listing includes opportunities registered with the United Way Volunteer Center.

CASA of Yellowstone County

Call Ben at 259-1233.

Be a Court Appointed Special Advocate for abused and neglected children in foster care. Call to RSVP for the Information Session on Feb. 5 at 10 a.m.

Special Olympics Yellowstone Valley

Call Emily at 489-1905.

Volunteer at Fireside Lanes or Sunset Bowl on Feb. 9 as part of our Billings Bowling Championship!

For information about other opportunities or how to have your volunteer opportunities listed in this column, call 406-272-8511, or go to YouCanVolunteer.org.

