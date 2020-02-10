Volunteer
The Billings Gazette is committed to promoting volunteerism as a way to build a caring community for all citizens. This listing includes opportunities registered with the United Way Volunteer Center.

Dress for Success Billings

Call Briana at 256-7304.

Personal Shopper. Work one-on-one with women to help support and boost their confidence as they enter the workforce.

St. Vincent Healthcare Volunteer Services

Call Brenda at 237-3376.

Our volunteers make a difference. Apply to join our team.

For information about other opportunities or how to have your volunteer opportunities listed in this column, call 406-272-8511, or go to YouCanVolunteer.org.

