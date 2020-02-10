The Billings Gazette is committed to promoting volunteerism as a way to build a caring community for all citizens. This listing includes opportunities registered with the United Way Volunteer Center.
Dress for Success Billings
Call Briana at 256-7304.
You have free articles remaining.
Personal Shopper. Work one-on-one with women to help support and boost their confidence as they enter the workforce.
St. Vincent Healthcare Volunteer Services
Call Brenda at 237-3376.
Our volunteers make a difference. Apply to join our team.
For information about other opportunities or how to have your volunteer opportunities listed in this column, call 406-272-8511, or go to YouCanVolunteer.org.