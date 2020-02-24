Volunteer
Volunteer

Volunteer

{{featured_button_text}}

The Billings Gazette is committed to promoting volunteerism as a way to build a caring community for all citizens. This listing includes opportunities registered with the United Way Volunteer Center.

AWARE Early Head Start

Call Katelynn at 782-0455.

We’re looking for people of all ages, professions, and interests who would like to volunteer in and out of the classroom.

Vitalant (formerly United Blood Services)

Call Janis at 869-3048.

Volunteer Drivers pick up and deliver blood products to hospitals and collection centers in Montana and Wyoming.

For information about other opportunities or how to have your volunteer opportunities listed in this column, call 406-272-8511, or go to YouCanVolunteer.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News