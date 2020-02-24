The Billings Gazette is committed to promoting volunteerism as a way to build a caring community for all citizens. This listing includes opportunities registered with the United Way Volunteer Center.

AWARE Early Head Start

Call Katelynn at 782-0455.

We’re looking for people of all ages, professions, and interests who would like to volunteer in and out of the classroom.

Vitalant (formerly United Blood Services)

Call Janis at 869-3048.

Volunteer Drivers pick up and deliver blood products to hospitals and collection centers in Montana and Wyoming.

For information about other opportunities or how to have your volunteer opportunities listed in this column, call 406-272-8511, or go to YouCanVolunteer.org.

