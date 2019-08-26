{{featured_button_text}}

The Billings Gazette is committed to promoting volunteerism as a way to build a caring community for all citizens. This listing includes opportunities registered with the United Way Volunteer Center.

Friends of Pompeys Pillar

Call Chelsey at 969-5380.

Volunteers needed at our Second Annual Fall Festival and our Rock the Run race! Both events take place on Sept. 29.

St. Vincent Healthcare Volunteer Services

Call Brenda at 237-3376.

Our volunteers make a difference — apply to join our team!

For information about other opportunities or how to have your volunteer opportunities listed in this column, call 406-272-8511, or go to YouCanVolunteer.org.

