The Billings Gazette is committed to promoting volunteerism as a way to build a caring community for all citizens. This listing includes opportunities registered with the United Way Volunteer Center.

Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming

Call Holly at 252-0488.

Help empower young girls by becoming a Girl Scouts leader, co-leader or volunteer!

Vitalant (formerly United Blood Services)

Call Janis at 869-3048.

Volunteer Drivers pick up & deliver blood products to hospitals and collection centers in Montana and Wyoming.

