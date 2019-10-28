The Billings Gazette is committed to promoting volunteerism as a way to build a caring community for all citizens. This listing includes opportunities registered with the United Way Volunteer Center.
Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming
Call Holly at 252-0488.
Help empower young girls by becoming a Girl Scouts leader, co-leader or volunteer!
Vitalant (formerly United Blood Services)
Call Janis at 869-3048.
Volunteer Drivers pick up & deliver blood products to hospitals and collection centers in Montana and Wyoming.
