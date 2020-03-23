The Billings Gazette is committed to promoting volunteerism as a way to build a caring community for all citizens. This listing includes opportunities registered with the United Way Volunteer Center.
CASA of Yellowstone County
Call Ben at 259-1233.
Be a Court Appointed Special Advocate for abused and neglected children in foster care. Call and reserve a spot at an upcoming Information Session.
Youth Volunteer Corps (United Way)
Call Pam at 272-8510.
Youth ages 11-18 are invited to join our community-based, volunteer/service learning program!
