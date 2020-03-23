Volunteer
Volunteer

Volunteer

{{featured_button_text}}

The Billings Gazette is committed to promoting volunteerism as a way to build a caring community for all citizens. This listing includes opportunities registered with the United Way Volunteer Center.

CASA of Yellowstone County

Call Ben at 259-1233.

Be a Court Appointed Special Advocate for abused and neglected children in foster care. Call and reserve a spot at an upcoming Information Session.

Youth Volunteer Corps (United Way)

Call Pam at 272-8510.

Youth ages 11-18 are invited to join our community-based, volunteer/service learning program!

For information about other opportunities or how to have your volunteer opportunities listed in this column, call 406-272-8511, or go to YouCanVolunteer.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Volunteer
Volunteers

Volunteer

The Billings Gazette is committed to promoting volunteerism as a way to build a caring community for all citizens. This listing includes oppor…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News