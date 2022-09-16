OPI and Hardin Schools to commemorate historic Crow battle on Indian Heritage Day

The story passed down through generations of the Crow tribe is now available to students throughout Montana.

The Montana Office of Public Instruction (OPI) and Hardin School District will host an event on American Indian Heritage Day near Pryor Creek, where what’s widely considered the most important event in Crow history occurred. The event coincides with the release of a new children’s book based on the legendary battle between the Crow and a coalition of warring tribes that nearly eradicated them. The event looks to both recognize the battle’s significance and celebrate the book’s entry into Montana’s curriculum.

“I don’t think many of the non-native people know much about our culture,” Crow member and co-author Sabrena Half said. “And I think this is really good material for them.”

“Elk Morning at The Battle of Arrow Creek,” is the second book in the Elk Morning series and fifth book by the Crow publishing company Bakaate, LLC to be accepted into the OPI’s Indian Education For All (IEFA) curriculum. The IEFA curriculum requires all Montana public schools to recognize the state’s indigenous heritage and preserve it through public education. The book places the fictional titular character in the actual events of the battle that took place in the early 1860s with real names changed for the story.

The story chronicles Elk Morning and the rest of tribe as they battle a troop of allied enemy tribes who had planned a conquest of the tribe. It is estimated by storytellers that they were outnumbered 1 to 25, but is also believed that a miraculous turn of events that included a timely herd of roaming buffalo and an appearance by a spirit warrior played parts in the Crow's favor. Given the improbable nature of their victory, the story has lived on though oral retellings of what became known as the Battle of Arrow Creek, the Crow Apsaalooke name for Pryor Creek.

"The Crows were almost annihilated," Half said. "And something wanted the Crows to survive."

Outside the fictional characters, the book is historically accurate with facts and details sourced from both documented accounts from the Little Bighorn College Library and oral retellings of the battle from Crow elders who include Joe Medicine Crow and Elias Goes Ahead.

Despite the battle site getting declared as a historical landmark and receiving grants to document its oral history, it’s story is not believed to be widely known outside Crow country. Knowing this, Half and Montana State University Billings marketing professor A.J. Otjen co-authored the book, with Otjen writing most of the text and Half providing accurate details of the Crow tribe and story. It also features original illustrations by acclaimed Crow painter Kevin Red Cloud.

Before the book was officially published, Half wanted to verify it with the tribe to see if it was authentic enough to share.

“I was a little scared at first because it is a pretty well-known story…and they were really supportive,” she said. “They think it’s good that I’m making these books.”

According to OPI Indian Education Specialist Mike Jetty, the book was quickly approved by the IEFA unit at OPI for purchase, distribution and lesson plan development across Montana following its release. Schools in Red Lodge, Colstrip, and Wyola have already begun to incorporate the book into their lesson plans. Unlike the previous Bakkate books, however, this story is entirely based on true historical events.

“And it brought me to tears when he [Jetty] told me that the book was going to every [elementary] school in the state,” Otjen said. “That’s Indian education for all, after all of these years of talking about it.”

Realizing the significance of the book’s release, Jetty began to develop an event celebrating the book’s release on Montana’s American Indian Heritage Day on September 23rd and got in touch with District Indian Education Director Bianka Rock Above to begin planning. Rock Above, a former Crow student who grew up hearing the story herself, worked with local property owners to reserve specific areas where the battle took place along Pryor Creek for 5th grade students at Hardin, Crow and Fort Smith to experience the story as the elders did.

She explained her job in the newly created position is to implement the state law and purpose of Indian Education For All in an authentic way.

“That’s one of the reasons for this program,” she said of the Elk Morning book. “We need to share this story.”

Throughout the day, students will hear oral histories of the battle spoken in Crow by elders Harry Rock Above and Vincent Goes Ahead Jr., readings of “Elk Morning at the Battle of Arrow Creek” by Half and Otjen and play traditional native games with teachers and staff. A parade and appearance by the Chief Plenty Coups Honor Guard is also tentatively scheduled.

As for future installments of Elk Morning, Half isn’t sure if she’ll write another book detailing specific moments in Crow history like the battle, saying that there are plenty of traditions, practices and rituals unique to the tribe for her to work with.

“We have a really rich culture, I think, and we still practice it all the time,” Half said. “It’s still a part of our everyday lives over here in Crow.”

Both Elk Morning books and all other Bakaate books are available at www.bakaate.com/store, the Museum of the Rockies in Bozeman, This House of Books in Billings, The Little Bighorn Battlefield Bookstore, Trading Post in Crow Agency and Kevin Red Star Studios in Roberts.