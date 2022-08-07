Letter to Editor: Pregnant women are the new slaves

Pregnant women in the United States are the new slaves. Now women and children seeking an abortion will have to escape to “free” states so they can get a legal abortion just like pre-Civil War slaves did to escape slavery.

The Roe v. Wade ruling by the supreme (lower case intended) court of the United States is as ill-conceived as the Dred Scott decision and we know how that turned out.

Vigilantes can now snoop on pregnant women’s whereabouts and get a cash reward or bounty if she is caught seeking an abortion: all without a warrant. The Gestapo will be barging into private homes to check on toilets for women who show up at emergency clinics “claiming” a spontaneous abortion.

I was born in the worst year of the Depression, survived World War II as well as other wars too numerous to mention. Now the ultimate war is at hand: The war on child bearing women and children. So to the Supreme Court justice who voted to make child-bearing women and girls slaves of the states. Heil Justices.

Maggi Buttrell

Laurel