Letter to editor: Thanks for the kindness, Billings

I am writing this to say a big thank you to some wonderful people and businesses here in Billings that I have had the pleasure to deal with recently. In this crazy, seemingly all-negative, mixed-up world we are currently living in, it feels like kindness and helpfulness have gone by the wayside. So, I want to say how much I appreciate Lithia Dodge for all their help and kindness. They really went the extra mile.

Also, Albertsons wonderful staff on North 27th Street, the crew at the 4-Bs restaurant (especially Carol), the very nice and helpful ladies at the DMV (especially Jackie who was exceptionally kind and helpful), and our always upbeat, smiling mailman.

It seems that people don’t want to work, and most assuredly don’t want to put out any extra effort to be kind these days. But, all these folks are five star in my book. A little goes a long way and it’s much appreciated by myself and my spouse. Keep up the great work.

Diane Mattheis

Billings