Letter to the editor: Denis Pitman deserves your write-in vote

There have been numerous articles submitted to the Letters to the Editors in both the Yellowstone County News and the Gazette regarding Commissioner Denis Pitman running as a write-in candidate following his recent loss for being reelected as a Yellowstone County Commissioner.

I’ve known Pitman for many, many years. In My opinion, Pitman is a good family man, a God-fearing man, and a downright good man with good character and intentions. Why do I bring this up?

For those of you so dead set voting against the re-election of Pitman because of his pursuit of determining the best course of action for Metra, whether or not to privatize it, I’ll say this: If you or anyone (me included) vote against someone because of one issue we happen to disagree with (I’ve disagreed with some of Pitman’s decisions, however very few), you are making a big disservice to many.

Past-President Donald Trump is a case in point. So many, many people voted against Trump because of his personality and brashness (I didn’t care for it either), and overlooked what economic prosperity he brought to the country. And, that was in large part because of his business background and experience, he ran the country as a business in a practical way.

So, what do we get? President Joe Biden and a cabinet made up primarily of people with no business experience. I for one consider President Biden an embarrassment for the nation and abroad. Just 10% of the country think he’s leading the country in the right direction. The last thing I’ll say about the 10% who thinks the country is headed in the right direction, they are right in the sense that I believe the country will be voting to the right in the upcoming election!

What if you are wrong? What if Commissioner John Ostlund is wrong, which in turn will make Mr. Mark Morse wrong. Think about that – it just may apply here? Only time will tell. Thanks Denis.

I do hope all turns out well for MetraPark and for Yellowstone County.

Edward O. Hoem

Billings