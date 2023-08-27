I find myself completely dumbfounded. I live in a so-called democracy where an ex-president has more say and power than I do as a voter. It’s a democracy where voters follow, worship and put faith in a person who led a riot, has been indicted four times (for over 90 crimes), been impeached twice, filed bankruptcy three times, and cannot prove he isn’t racist or a sexist. He blatantly lies and calls for loyalty only to allow those loyal to him to take blame for his indiscretions.

That swamp he was going to drain looks like a small puddle compared to the quagmire he has formed. It can only be called a cult following and history tells us how those situations end.

How do we, as a country, get so many people to snap out of the trance they’re in? That trance is causing America to rot and decay from its core. Though, as an Independent voter, I don’t see much to hope for in those running for president on either side. I do see an America that needs to flush Trump from our political lives. We showed America that a president can and will gut morality, thoughtfulness, common sense and patriotism from the lives of a majority. Let’s learn from that lesson in history and not make that mistake again, please.

Keith Isaacson

Deer Lodge