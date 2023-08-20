Montana's Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) has released a detailed Elk Management Plan (EMP) showcasing the agency's forward-thinking approach, although there are points of concern.

Key strengths of the EMP include FWP's commitment to revisiting its management strategy every five years, along with efforts to improve habitat on public and private lands. The agency also substantially increased objectives in many districts.

The EMP also calls for more working groups, which help reduce conflict, improve elk distribution, and increase hunter success and landowner satisfaction. The recognition that human pressure significantly affects problematic elk distribution is crucial in developing new season setting strategies designed to increase hunter success and reduce hunter pressure on public lands, while encouraging pressure on private lands.

However, there are parts the agency could improve. Specifically, the proposal to eliminate limited entry permits in favor of general hunting in over-objective areas. FWP itself acknowledges, on page 43 of the draft EMP, that such a move would surge hunter pressure and exacerbate the issue of problematic elk distribution. I urge FWP to exclude this proposal.

Another point of concern is a missing provision, referenced on page 55 of the current EMP, which allows for not counting elk on inaccessible private land. Though only used twice in FWP decisions to move to cow-only hunting in certain districts, it has led to increased harvest rates and reduced conflict.

Lastly, the EMP should incorporate recent research analyzing the impact of summer recreation on cow and calf elk.

Mike Mershon

Billings