Recently, as a proud Montanan, I celebrated the monumental Supreme Court win allowing states to grant farm animals room to move and turn around, rather than be intensely confined.

The win came from a high court ruling in NPPC v. Ross that pitted industrial-scale pork producers against California voters, who in 2018 won a citizen-led Proposition 12 to ban sales of eggs from hens that are extremely confined in cages or pork from pregnant pigs held in gestation crates. The will of the voters won against the pork industry, who did not think states should be able to tell farmers their pigs must be able to literally have room to turn around.

But this fight isn’t over.

Facing defeat in a fair democracy, pork producers are now demanding that Congress jam the EATS Act (H.R. 4417, S. 2019) into a massive Farm bill, gutting the implementation of Prop 12 and a similar amendment in Massachusetts.

It’s a shameful power play by lawmakers bowing to the National Pork Producers Council and its partners, including Smithfield Foods, a multi-billion-dollar business owned by the Shuanghui Group of China, a country with zero animal welfare standards and building high-rise factory farms for pigs.

This unholy alliance lost big in our courts, and in the court of public opinion. Now they wish to strongarm the public by nullifying votes and court rulings. This is not how America works, and every citizen can help stop this affront to our freedoms and values.

Prop 12 is a significant win protecting states where Americans and their state lawmakers have chosen to ban gestation crates. It’s been a long fight for kinder business standards that respect the values and will of the voters.

Carolyn Hall

Whitefish