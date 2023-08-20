My Oklahoma legislators could learn some climate science from the Montana youths whose victory in court is now national news.

The climate crisis ultimately threatens civilization, as the Montana youths apparently know better than their elders. The Earth (that) today’s children will inherit needs climate-protection policies now: local, state and national.

Friends in Texas report state temperatures well over 100-degrees. Phoenix, Arizona, is a hot sauna to avoid. Maybe Oklahoma officials are finally paying attention.

Nathaniel Batchelder

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma