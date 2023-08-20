I am thrilled to see that our young people prevailed in our court system with their lawsuit that protects our rights to clean air, water and land in our great state of Montana.

Shame on you, Gov. Gianforte and your GOP super-majority legislature for thinking that the diminishment of pollution controls and oversight were in any way good for our state. Shame on you for being in the pocket of corporate entities that think Montana is theirs to strip of whatever they want and leave the mess to us. You have shown complete disregard for holding accountable the companies and individuals that seek to ruin our quality of life so they can profit.