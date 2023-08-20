On behalf of St. John’s United, we want to thank all who helped make the 25th annual St. John’s Summer Concert Series the place to be over the last six Thursdays. Generous funding from our sponsors enabled us to present live music concerts creating a great family venue.
A big thank you to all the outstanding Montana bands, food trucks, attendees, residents, staff, board members, sponsors, volunteers and friends for your participation and support in making the St. John’s Concert Series a summer tradition for 25 years.
Margie Prokop,
Director of Community Events
Billings