Oregon utilities with Colstrip Power Plant ownership will be sticking to the state’s deadline to be coal free by 2030, abandoning plans to leave earlier than required.

Portland General Electric and PacifiCorp have in recent weeks announced that they will use all the time allowed by Oregon’s 2016 climate law. The two utilities had earlier made plans to exit in 2025 when Colstrip owners with Washington customers must eliminate coal-fired resources from their allocation of electricity, or face fines.

PacifiCorp, which has customers in both states , disclosed last month that it was working with NorthWestern Energy and Talen Energy on a new operating agreement for the plant post-2025, when Washington owners Puget Sound Energy and Avista Corp plan to exit. Puget intends to transfer its 370 MW, or 25%, Colstrip share, to Talen at the end of 2025. Avista will transfer its 222 MW, or 15%, share to NorthWestern Energy.

“The agreement will provide increased certainty for the Colstrip co-owners as each company works to manage a fundamental, worldwide transition in the way electricity is produced and distributed to serve customers,” said David Eskelsen, a PacifiCorp spokesman. “PacifiCorp is in active discussions with other Colstrip owners to facilitate an orderly exit from Colstrip on Jan. 1, 2030.”

PacifiCorp has a 148 megawatt, or 10%, ownership share in Colstrip Units 3 and 4. Portland General Electric has a 296 MW, or 20% share in the power plant's surviving units. Once a 4-unit power plant, Colstrip lost its two oldest units in 2020 because it no longer made financial sense to keep them operating.

Portland General Electric broke the news to its customers in a video conference about where the utility expects to be getting its energy in the future.

“We have been assuming the plant exits the portfolio at the end of 2025. However, due to some uncertainty, we're revising this assumption in the IRP. We're now assuming that PGE off takes power from Colstrip through the end of 2029,” PGE’s Thomas Morrissey told an audience of mostly conservationists clearly caught off-guard by the announcement.

Just a month earlier, there had been no discussion about Portland General Electric remaining in the Colstrip beyond 2025. PGE had previously published a report showing that it made economic sense to depart at the same time as the Washington utilities. PGE now regards Colstrip as a “least cost, least risk” capacity resource, a company spokesman clarified earlier this month.

“Colstrip, PGE’s share of Colstrip is about 1.2 million tons of CO2 a year. That would not be extended for several years on PGE’s account,” responded Fred Heutte, senior policy associated for Northwest Energy Coalition. “And that would delay at least in part, the potential for using the Colstrip transmission that PGE owns to bring Montana clean energy resources, wind is pretty obvious, but also maybe solar, pumped storage, battery storage, whatever they may have.”

Portland General Electric announced at the end of 2022, that it was buying a share of Montana’s largest windfarm, the 700 MW Clearwater Energy Project being developed by NextEra north of Miles City.

Washington gets the brunt of Montana’s political outrage about state climate change laws threatening the aging Colstrip Power Plant. In 2021, when Montana’s Republican Legislature and governor passed laws overriding the Colstrip owners’ 40-year ownership and operating agreement, Gov. Greg Gianforte targeted "woke Washington.”

The laws were declared unconstitutional after more than a year of litigation. Montana’s attorney general is now negotiating exactly how much the state’s taxpayers will pay Colstrip owners for their legal costs.

It was Oregon that first passed into law the requirement that its utilities abandon “coal by wire.” The law passed in early 2016 came as Montana grappled with how to comply with the federal government’s short-lived Clean Power Plan, which suggested the only way Montana could sufficiently cut greenhouse gases was by shuttering Colstrip Units 1 and 2.

In the end, the power plant’s oldest two units shut down 2020, years ahead of environmental mandates or settlement agreements because the units were uneconomical, according to Talen an Puget, which split ownership of the units.

Oregon pushed to decarbonize first but gave utilities longer to do so. PacifiCorp faced a 2030 deadline, while Portland General Electric was given up to 2035, only as concerned its share of Colstrip.