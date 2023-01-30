Outage leaves thousands in southeast Montana without power in sub-zero temps

Several thousand southeast Montanans were without power Monday morning in sub-zero temperatures.

The Northern Cheyenne Reservation, including Lame Deer, Ashland, and Muddy Creek were hit with outages of several hours. On the Crow Reservation, Busby and Kirby were without power.

In Broadus, south of the reservation, school children were bussed home at noon.

The power went out shortly after 8 a.m. because of an apparent transmission problem with NorthWestern Energy. Although Colstrip schools began reporting a return of power before 11 a.m., problems persisted for two of the region’s cooperatives.

The outage resulted from a transformer failing at a NorthWestern Energy substation, said Jo Dee Black, a utility spokesperson.

“There were 3,500 meters out. It affected the whole area,” said Tary Hanson, CEO of Tongue River Electric Co-operative. TRECO, as the cooperative is known, does have customers closer to Miles City who weren’t affected because they draw from a different transmission system, but the majority of the co-op’s customers were without power.

The other cooperative affected was Big Horn County Electric, in the Busby area, where workers said about 200 metered customers were without power.

At 8:30 a.m., around the time the power went out, area temperatures were hovering about 9 degrees below zero, according to weather data. Schools in Busby and Lame Deer also sent children home early. basketball games were cancelled.

Monday's weather challenge was preceded by a string of cancelled high school sporting events over the weekend as extreme cold and icy roads arrived.