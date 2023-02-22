Community leaders across Billings gathered in the Northern Hotel Tuesday morning to discuss a series of societal issues facing the city’s population that’s resulting in greater numbers of residents without homes.

Billings Police Chief Rich St. John and representatives from local organizations held a panel hosted by the Billings Chamber of Commerce to provide updates on the city’s unhoused population and the services currently available to them.

Trauma, a lack of affordable housing and abuse were some of the factors contributing to an increasing number of people without places to live. The purpose of the panel was to not just identify current trends, but also the programs and initiatives already in place that are working and could be improved.

The term "unhoused" has become more common in recent years as an alternative to "homeless," which can have negative connotations or stereotypes about those without a place to live. The change of phrase reflected the purpose of highlighting a larger, more complex societal problem than mere substance abuse.

“It’s important to know that this problem is really complex,” panel moderator Becky Bey said.

Homefront CEO Patti Webster shared with the audience some of the goals mapped out in their 2021-24 strategic plan along with the type of housing assistance they can provide to potentially homeless families.

She also pointed out that only 29% of the 1,700 families that have come through the program — formerly known as the Housing Authority of Billings — were living in poverty, that youth made up 40% of the unhoused population, and that only 2% were signed up for welfare assistance.

“We are serving the elderly who are on fixed incomes, we’re serving the disabled, we are serving the working poor,” Webster said. “These are not people who want to be in a disadvantaged situation. These are people who are working really, really hard to provide for their families, to be good community members and it’s not easy.”

Felicia Burg with Family Promise of Yellowstone Valley echoed this point, saying that most of the families that have approached them were employed with full-time jobs and were either living with other family members or out of hotels rather than on the streets. She added there’s often hesitation to contact an organization like theirs out of fear of losing their children through Child Protective Services or other shame.

When it comes to law enforcement addressing the unhoused in public, St. John said they have often been their first and only contact with any form of government. With individual problems stemming from mental illness and addiction rather than threats to public safety, he added that the department has adjusted its approach to intervention to provide them appropriate care in recent years.

This includes a jail-based diversion program with downtown resource officers working with the Downtown Billings Alliance and a crisis-response unit in conjunction with the fire department and the Rimrock Foundation to direct people to proper treatment services.

“And what that serves to do is to divert this population out of the justice system which, of course, is not where they belong. They don’t belong in the ER, but we need to find something that’s sustainable and hear our community partners,” St. John said.

To date, over $200,000 from the public safety mil levy has been invested it into low-barrier housing during the winter months. The low-barrier shelter set up during the pandemic was widely celebrated but closed last year. In its place, Continuum of Care and Billings First Congregational set up a low-barrier shelter in its church using funds from the public safety mill levy awarded by the city.

Burg said that 86% of families who completed Family Promise’s six-year program have remained housed and employed while the Downtown Billings Alliance reported that 90-95% success rate in effectively getting people of the streets last year.

Going forward, additional shelters year-round were suggested as a solution to both divert people from the justice system and provide temporary relief. House Bill 380 — which would establish grant funding to expand homeless shelter capacities — was specifically mentioned as a possible solution that is currently being discussed in the state legislature.

The panel also expressed additional, affordable housing as a priority to aid the community, citing current bills like as HB 553 and HB 323 — both of which would revise current zoning laws — as potential options to do so.

Regardless of the outcome of the ongoing session in Helena, all panelists agreed that greater buy-in from the public will be needed to support both the systems in place and the people they serve.

“These are people and all of them have a story,” said Kody Christensen-Linton, resource outreach coordinator for the Downtown Billings Alliance. “I think that’s important to remember: that they’re not just somebody out on the street drinking.”