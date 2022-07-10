Pet of the week: Abby

This sweetheart is Abby, a female domestic short hair cat, estimated to be around 2 years old. She's a walking mystery, as there is little known about her life before coming to the Rimrock Humane Society. She started hanging out around a home in Roundup and it became clear that she didn't have anywhere to go.

Since being found, Abby has been spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and settled into a foster home. She took a bit of time to come out of her shell, but has finally revealed how loving she is. She can be a bit shy, but with a little patience she will become comfortable with her person and want nothing more than to cuddle on their lap. Abby would do best in a quiet adult home with no other cats.

As she acclimates to her new environment, Abby has also shown a playful side. She loves tossing around her stuffed toys and playing around. She adores her cat tree.

Abby's foster mom paid for the adoption fee with the stipulation that Abby will remain an inside cat and will only go outside on a harness. When Abby finds her forever home, she will come with her cat tree, toys, food, litter and scratching post.

For those with interest in adopting Abby, fill out an online adoption application at https://www.rimrockhumanesociety.org/contact-us/online-forms/cat-application/ or call the Rimrock Humane Society at 406-323-3687.