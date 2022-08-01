 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pet of the Week: Apollo

This sweet boy is a bundle of love, and what a character. An indoor/outdoor dog, Apollo is happy sleeping inside throughout the night, but prefers to be outside during the day, occasionally will sleep in the yard at night if allowed.

Apollo is a one-year-old neutered male Great Pyrenees/Akbash breed. He is available through Great Pyrenees Rescue Montana. He is full of energy, and ready to learn all the things a good dog should. Apollo walks wonderfully on a leash, but his favorite activity is running free at the dog park.

Apollo gets along well with male and female dogs, but does show some dominance at home. He loves to play with toys. Balls, bones, ropes, squeakers, he’ll take them all. 

Apollo loves children, and his favorite time is when his boy comes home from school or wakes up in the morning. Apollo even likes to jump on the trampoline with him. It's obvious he is looking for his permanent person to wait for and greet each day.

Apollo has behaved well with the cat, but still shows some curiosity as if he wants to play. Apollo requires a 6-foot fence, as he can climb a 5-foot chain link. He would make a wonderful dog for any family.

Apollo is being fostered in Billings. Interested parties can fill out an application online at greatpyrrescuemt.rescuegroups.org. Upon approval, a meet and greet will be arranged.

