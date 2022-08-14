Pet of the Week: Apollo

This sweetheart is Mabel, a two-year-old dog available for adoption through the Rimrock Humane Society.

She is a cross between a Plott Hound and a Blue Tick, so she will need a home that understands the quirks of the Plott Hound breed, such as a need for exercise.

Mabel would fit wonderfully with a family. In her recent temporary homes she interacted nicely with other dogs, cats and children. Her only vice is chickens—so keep her away from the coop if possible. They look delicious to her. Mabel's previous owner passed away in April, so this dog is on the hunt for a home that will love her just as fiercely as she will love them.

Mabel is house-trained, and vocal when she needs to go outside. She's been known to howl at the door. She is also an eager walker, though sometimes a little too eager. She pulls on her leash a bit, and would benefit from some training to polish up her manners. And though Plott Hounds were bred to hunt, Mabel has no experience with this.

Mabel is spayed, up to date on vaccinations, and microchipped.

Those interested in adopting Mabel, can fill out an online adoption application:

Mabel’s adoption fee is $125