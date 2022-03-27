Pet of the week: Artax

This gorgeous young man is Artax, a very loveable, energetic 10-month-old Catahoula/Mini-Aussie/Kelpie/Hanging Tree mix.

Artax adores his 4–9 year-old human siblings but true to his mix of breeds, he thinks it is his job to lead and herd them. He is much calmer and less excitable when the kiddos aren’t around, so a home without multiple young children would be in his best interest. He has never shown any aggression towards people but does need more work on not jumping up and barking when people come to visit. His owner puts it like this:

“He responds well to his e-collar (vibrate mode) so we are confident he will learn fast in an environment where there are no kids constantly undoing all training efforts at every turn.”

Artax is a super smart dog and really thrives when he has a job to do. He loves playing fetch and “find the toy” or puzzle games. He lives for treats and especially enjoys them stuffed in his Kong or puzzle toy. A home that can provide this boy with the mental and physical stimulation he needs is what we are looking for.

He is wonderfully crate-trained and potty-trained. Artax does get excited and barky around other dogs, but not in an aggressive way. He is very curious and playful and loves romping for hours with canine pals at daycare. He will chase cats and chickens though, so it is best that he goes to a home without those temptations.

This pup is quite athletic and has shown that he is capable of clearing a four-foot fence like it wasn’t even there, so a fence of six feet minimum is a definite requirement for him.

Artax will come with his favorite puzzle toy, e-collar, remote and charger. He is neutered, microchipped and up-to-date on vaccinations.

If you are interested in adopting Artax, please fill out our online adoption application

His adoption fee is $125.

