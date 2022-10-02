Pet of the Week: Auntie Em

Auntie Em is a 9-month-old border collie mix available for adoption through Billings Animal Rescue Kare.

She is house broken, spayed, and vaccinated. She loves being outdoors and needs a home with a fenced yard. She gets along well with others, both canine and human. She has no experience with cats.

Auntie Em is playful and loves playing with toys. Stuffed toys aren't an option as she will de-stuff them in 60 seconds flat! She needs some leash work. She has lots of energy and would be an outstanding hiking partner. She also has a fondness for water. She needs an active family that will help her shine. She is shy when she first meets someone new but that shyness wears off quickly.

Her adoption is $150. BARK has a few adult cats and many kittens looking for homes. They also have a dozen pups, looking for the ones that loves them best.

BARK is in need of liquid laundry soap, bleach, dish soap, kitten food both wet and dry.

BARK is having a Cups For Pups fundraiser Friday, Oct. 28, 4 - 9 p.m. at the Zimmerman Center in Pioneer Park. All the soup and hot dogs you can eat. $10 for adults, $5 for children under 12 and children five and under are invited to eat as guests of the BARK puppies and kittens.

Please call 406-208-2454 to schedule a time to visit Auntie Em and her friends at 4017 First Ave. S.