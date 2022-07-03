 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pet of the week: Holly

Holly

Holly is a 4 year old female Domestic Short Hair cat.

Holly is a 4 year old female Domestic Short Hair cat. She has extremely soft fur, which makes her the best cuddling companion. She is affectionate but not very talkative, though she would never leave anyone doubting her enjoyment of her snuggle sessions. She would fit in perfect with nearly any kind of home, so long as it's forever. She is fine with both people and dogs, but might prefer to be the only feline in the house. 

Holly is spayed. Her adoption fee is $50 plus $7.50 for a license if the applicant lives within city limits. Those seeking more information on Holly can contact Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter (YVAS) at 406-294-7387, visit them at 1735 Monad Road, or search their website at www.yvas.org. 

YVAS will be participating int he Downtown Billings Strawberry Festival on Saturday. They will have a booth set up with T-shirts, information about the shelter and more. YVAS is also hosting a summer education series at Roots Garden Center every other Friday. Each event will focus on a different topic such as volunteering/fostering, vaccinations, obedience classes, community cats and more. 

YVAS has a need for donations of paper towels, wet cat food, wet dog food, toys for dogs and cats, leashes, collars, supplies for small animals such as hamsters, and as always, monetary donations are helpful and welcome. 

