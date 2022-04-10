Pet of the week: Loki

This gorgeous young man is Loki, a very lovable, energetic 14-month-old mixed breed male dog available for adoption at Billings Animal Rescue Kare (BARK).
Loki has a lot of energy and needs a fenced yard. He loves people of all ages and other dogs of all sizes. He has very little experience with cats but has very little experience with cats but has no issues with felines at BARK. He would be an excellent companion for an active family that enjoys outdoor activities. He handles well on a leash and is easy to walk. He is affectionate and learns quickly.
BARK has a few adult cats and some border collie mix pups looking for homes. BARK is in need of liquid laundry soap, bleach, and medium sized gently used or new dog harnesses.
Loki is neutered and up-to-date on vaccinations.
If you are interested in adopting Loki, please fill out our online adoption application
His adoption fee is $150.