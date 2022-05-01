 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pet of the week: Luna

  • 0
Luna

This lovely girl is Luna, an extremely sweet, happy-go-lucky 4.5-year-old bulldog/pittie cross.

 Courtesy photo

This lovely girl is Luna, an extremely sweet, happy-go-lucky 4.5-year-old bulldog/pittie cross.  

Luna came to the Rimrock Humane Society underweight and in need of some confidence. With the help of her foster family, she flourished. She is now a healthy weight and has fun romping around with other dogs. She has relearned the joy of being a dog, and loves nothing more than a good snuggle with her people. She is convinced that she is a lap dog and will melt into the lap of whoever is giving her attention. 

Luna is crate-trained and potty-trained. She has lived with children and behaves extremely well with them. She should not be in a home with cats, though. Luna is spayed, microchipped, and up to date on her vaccinations. 

If you are interested in adopting Luna, please call the Rimrock Humane Society at (406)323-3687 or fill out an online adoption application.

Her adoption fee is $125.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

22-year-old charged with 40 sex crimes against a minor

22-year-old charged with 40 sex crimes against a minor

A 22-year-old man faces 40 separate counts of sex crimes in Yellowstone County District Court, including 14 counts of rape and 21 counts of sex abuse of a child, after he called to report himself to Phoenix police in November.

Watch Now: Related Video

'Major damage:' Tornado cuts a disastrous path near Wichita

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News