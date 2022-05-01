Pet of the week: Luna

This lovely girl is Luna, an extremely sweet, happy-go-lucky 4.5-year-old bulldog/pittie cross.
Luna came to the Rimrock Humane Society underweight and in need of some confidence. With the help of her foster family, she flourished. She is now a healthy weight and has fun romping around with other dogs. She has relearned the joy of being a dog, and loves nothing more than a good snuggle with her people. She is convinced that she is a lap dog and will melt into the lap of whoever is giving her attention.
Luna is crate-trained and potty-trained. She has lived with children and behaves extremely well with them. She should not be in a home with cats, though. Luna is spayed, microchipped, and up to date on her vaccinations.
If you are interested in adopting Luna, please call the Rimrock Humane Society at (406)323-3687 or fill out an online adoption application.
Her adoption fee is $125.