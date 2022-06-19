Pet of the week: Maverick

Maverick is an eight-week-old kitten available for adoption from Billings Animal Rescue Kare.

Maverick arrived at BARK with five siblings. He was born in a house and his mama is a house cat. He is full of energy but loves to be held and cuddled. He enjoys playing with toy mice and balls. His five siblings are also available for adoption.

Maverick is current on vaccinations. He is too young for his rabies vaccination and too small to be neutered, but he is scheduled and both are included in his $100 adoption fee. He will need to go to Vet-To-Go once he is age appropriate.

BARK has a couple of older kittens and a couple adult cats that are looking for someone to love. Also looking for a home are two border collie pups and their very young mama. BARK also has a one-year-old French bulldog needing a home. She has special requirements. BARK is in need of liquid laundry soap, bleach, and medium sized gently used or new dog harnesses. BARK is also in need of wet and dry kitten food. Please call 406-208-2454 for a time to visit Maverick and his feline friends at 4017 First Ave. S.

On Sunday, June 26, at 11 a.m., Dee-O-Gee and BARK will host Racin' for Rescues, a 1/2 mile walk or run at the Shiloh Conservation Area to benefit BARK. Meadowlark Brewery will be providing all participants one of their signature beers and for the non-drinkers they will have water and root beer. In addition, all dogs will receive a goodie bag provided by Dee-O-Gee. For more information, go to the BARK Facebook page at facebook.com/billingsanimalrescuekare.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0