Pet of the Week: Mila

This adorable canine is Mila, a 5-year-old mixed breed female available for adoption through Billings Animal Rescue Kare.

Mila is a complete sweetheart. She has medium energy levels and loves people. The best home for a dog like her is one with a fenced yard to roll around in and children older than five to shower with kisses. She's the perfect fit for a family enjoying a more calm lifestyle. That being said, she is not averse to the occasional excursion. Mila would have a great time fishing, camping or taking short walks.

Mila is up to date on vaccinations and is spayed. She has mild hip dysplasia, but it is controlled through inexpensive medications. She is housebroken and walks great on a leash.

Mila is looking for a new home after her previous owners surrendered her. Her humans parted ways and neither could find a place to live with Mila.

BARK has adult cats and kittens looking for homes.

BARK is in need of liquid laundry soap, bleach and small sized gently used or new dog harnesses. They are also hosting a Midnight Madness Cat Special, where adult black cats are $10 and black kittens are $25. This will run until the last black cat finds the home that will love them best.