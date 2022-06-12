 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pet of the week: Nala

Nala

 Courtesy photo

Nala is a 5-year-old boxer/bully mix who is looking for a fresh start to life after having a tumor removed from her leg.

Nala is a big sweetheart who has so much love to give. She's a huge lover of people, but would do best in a home as the only pet. Nala came to Help for Homeless Pets with a huge tumor on her leg. The veterinarian removed it, and it was benign of any cancer. It took Nala a while to heal, but she is now healthy and ready to celebrate. 

Nala is spayed and up to date on her current vaccinations. 

Her adoption fee is $125.

